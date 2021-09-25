Punjab Cabinet Expansion: 15 Ministers Likely To Take Oath on Sunday
Channi submitted list of names for the new cabinet, after a meeting on Saturday noon. Oath-taking likely on Sunday.
A day after holding a discussion with All India Congress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi finalised a list of ministers who are likely to take oath at 4:30 pm on Sunday, 26 September.
According to media reports, Channi had a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday, 25 September, in Chandigarh, where he submitted the names of 15 ministers who are likely to be inducted into the new cabinet.
After the meeting, the CM tweeted on Saturday afternoon that Cabinet meetings will be held every Tuesday, where he will be meeting ministers, MLAs and other political office bearers.
Who Are Likely To Be Included in Channi's Cabinet?
According to a report in Hindustan Times, there is a consensus on re-inducting Rana Gurjit Singh, former Irrigation Minister, to the cabinet. Rana is an ex-minister from Amarinder’s Cabinet who had stepped down after an alleged scam in allotment of sand mines.
According to the report, new inductees to the cabinet might include Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Amarinder Raja Warring, and Gurpreet Kotli.
Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Harish Chaudhary, Harish Rawat, and KC Venugopal were also present at the meeting on Saturday, where a consensus was reportedly reached on dropping former minister Balbir Sidhu, and ministers Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sunder Sham Arora, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.
