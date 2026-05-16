CBI Arrests Another NTA-Appointed Professor From Pune in NEET Paper Leak Case

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, including Pune-based professors who allegedly played key roles in accessing and distributing confidential exam content. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified and detained individuals involved in the examination process, with evidence pointing to secret coaching sessions and the mobilisation of students prior to the exam. The NEET-UG 2026 exam, which was cancelled due to the leak, affected nearly 22 lakh candidates nationwide.
According to The Indian Express, the CBI arrested Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany professor from Pune, after questioning and gathering crucial evidence. Mandhare, who was part of the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) expert panel, had full access to Botany and Zoology question papers and allegedly conducted special coaching classes at her Pune residence, where she disclosed questions that later matched the actual exam.
As reported by Siasat, Mandhare mobilised NEET candidates in April 2026 through Manisha Waghmare, another accused from Pune. Students attending these sessions reportedly paid several lakh rupees and received questions and answers that tallied with the official NEET-UG paper. The CBI registered an FIR and formed teams to investigate the leak, which led to the exam’s cancellation.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, PV Kulkarni, a retired chemistry lecturer from Latur who had relocated to Pune, was identified as the alleged mastermind. Kulkarni organised exclusive coaching sessions at his Pune home, dictating questions and answers to students, who wrote them by hand. Investigators confirmed that these notes matched the Chemistry section of the leaked NEET-UG 2026 paper.
In the words of a CBI spokesperson,
“During these special classes, she explained and disclosed various questions from Botany and Zoology subjects and made the students note down the same in their notebooks and also mark them in their textbooks. Majority of these questions tallied with the actual question paper of NEET UG 2026 Examination held on May 3.”
Further details revealed that Kulkarni had previously set papers for the Maharashtra State Board and served as chief moderator for chemistry exams. Colleagues expressed surprise at his arrest, noting his extensive involvement in examination processes and government work.
CBI’s investigation, according to officials, uncovered a network involving middlemen and agents who facilitated the leak and distributed the material to students for significant sums. The agency seized electronic devices, documents, and bank statements during searches at multiple locations.
Analysis showed that Manisha Waghmare, a Pune-based beautician, acted as an intermediary, connecting parents and students with the main accused and distributing leaked questions under the guise of mock papers. Financial transactions linked to the case are under scrutiny, with investigators examining digital evidence and communication records.
CBI’s efforts have led to the arrest of eight individuals across five states, as confirmed by recent updates. The investigation continues, with authorities analysing seized materials and mapping the flow of leaked papers through various intermediaries.
Wider coverage revealed that the NEET-UG 2026 scandal has prompted the government to shift the exam to a computer-based format from 2027, aiming to enhance security and prevent future leaks. The transition is expected to present logistical challenges, given the scale of the examination and the number of candidates involved.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.