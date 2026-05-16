CBI Arrests Another NTA-Appointed Professor From Pune in NEET Paper Leak Case

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, including Pune-based professors who allegedly played key roles in accessing and distributing confidential exam content. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified and detained individuals involved in the examination process, with evidence pointing to secret coaching sessions and the mobilisation of students prior to the exam. The NEET-UG 2026 exam, which was cancelled due to the leak, affected nearly 22 lakh candidates nationwide.