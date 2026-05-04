Puducherry Election Results: AINRC-Led NDA Leads, Eyes 2nd Consecutive Term

Counting of votes for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections began at 8 am on 4 May. The Union Territory, which has 30 elected assembly seats, witnessed a record voter turnout of over 89 percent.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy, representing the All India NR Congress (AINRC), is contesting from the Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies. In Thattanchavady, Rangasamy has widened his lead over Congress candidate V Vaithilingam by 3,591 votes.
The outcome will determine if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising AINRC, BJP, and AIADMK, is seeking to repeat its 2021 performance, while the Congress-led opposition is aiming to regain ground.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed confidence in the NDA’s prospects, stating, “The NDA alliance will win 20 seats in Puducherry and will form the government.”
“The NDA alliance will win 20 seats in Puducherry and will form the government,” said Chief Minister N Rangasamy.
According to Hindustan Times, the Election Commission of India commenced the counting process for Puducherry and other states simultaneously, with the majority mark set at 16 seats.
As reported by The Hindu, preparations for counting were completed across six centres in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam. The voter turnout reached a historic high of 91.23 percent, surpassing previous records and reflecting strong electoral participation across the Union Territory.
Coverage revealed that the main contest is between the NDA, led by AINRC and supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the opposition alliance of Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The NDA secured 16 seats in the previous assembly, forming the government under N Rangasamy’s leadership.
Key constituencies such as Thattanchavady, Mangalam, Mannadipet, and Ozhukarai were highlighted in analysis for their high voter participation and strategic importance.
Final results are expected by the evening, with the NDA widely anticipated to retain power, though the official outcome will be determined once all votes are counted as updates continue.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.