Offer Opt-Out Option to CA Candidates for 5 July Exam: SC to ICAI

The bench did not agree with ICAI's policy of not providing the opt-out option if the last-minute change of exam centre is within the same city. The bench said the option should be given even if the change of exam centre is within the city.

"Such candidates can appear in backup exam to be held when situation is conducive," added the court.



The top court order came on three petitions connected with CA exams scheduled to begin from July 5.



The top court said candidates who are in containment zones can opt out and this will not be treated as an attempt. Such candidates can appear in the backup exam scheduled in November.