Probe Panel Re-Issues Arrest Warrant Against Param Bir Singh

A government-appointed probe panel on Wednesday, 22 September, re-issued the bailable arrest warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is the current Commandant General of Home Guards, after he failed to appear before it.

The decision of the Justice (retd) KU Chandiwal Commission came after the state CID submitted that the officer could not be traced either in Mumbai or Chandigarh to serve and executive the arrest warrant issued on 7 September.

It has now set a fresh date - 6 October - for Singh to appear before it to give evidence, failing which the IPS officer could face a non-bailable arrest warrant.