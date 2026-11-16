Prince William And Princess Catherine Launch Mumbai Earthshot Visit

Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in Mumbai on 16 November 2026 for a three-day visit centred on the Earthshot Prize ceremony. Their itinerary includes participating in local cultural activities, engaging with schoolchildren, and attending the environmental awards event. The visit marks their first joint overseas engagement since Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis in 2024 and their first official trip to India since 2016. The couple is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi following the Mumbai events.
According to The Indian Express, the royal couple began their Mumbai engagements by playing gully cricket with school students at Ballard Estate, joined by Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Prince William bowled and batted, while Princess Catherine played nearly two overs before being bowled out by her husband. After the match, they were served tea in traditional earthen ‘kulhads’ at a local tea stall, accompanied by the Acting British High Commissioner to India.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Princess Catherine’s fashion choices during the visit included a mint-green blazer and white trousers for her first appearance, while Prince William wore a deep-blue Nehru-style waistcoat crafted by Bengal artisans. Later, Catherine was seen in a cobalt-blue midi dress while travelling on the Mumbai Metro, with William in a navy-blue suit. Their attire reflected a blend of British and Indian influences.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai is the first to be held in India and will host 5,000 guests, including environmental innovators, business leaders, and celebrities. The awards, founded by Prince William in 2020, recognise five winners annually for their contributions to environmental solutions, each receiving £1 million. India’s significant role in the Earthshot Prize is underscored by its record of finalists and winners since the award’s inception.
“India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot Finalists and Winners than any other country,” Prince William stated in a message released upon arrival.
Event coverage described how the couple’s gully cricket match was held on N Morarji Road, with students unaware of the dignitaries’ identities until the event. The area’s colonial-era architecture and the serving of “cutting chai” in earthen cups provided a distinctly local experience for the royals.
During their visit, social media posts from the Prince and Princess of Wales featured images of Mumbai landmarks, including the Rajabai Clock Tower and the city’s iconic autorickshaws. Their statement reiterated their enthusiasm for engaging with Indian innovators and youth leaders focused on sustainability and climate action.
In the middle of their itinerary, further details emerged about Princess Catherine’s return to high-profile overseas engagements following her cancer treatment. The couple’s Mumbai schedule also included a metro ride and meetings with Bollywood personalities attending the Earthshot Prize ceremony.
“Throughout this week, we will celebrate the innovators and entrepreneurs driving that progress, as well as the young people whose creativity and determination give us so much optimism for the future,” Prince William said in his official statement.
Additional analysis showed that the Earthshot Prize’s selection process involved nearly 7,000 nominations from 169 countries for the 2026 edition. The Mumbai programme also introduced the first Children’s Earthshot Awards, recognising young Indian innovators addressing environmental challenges in their communities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.