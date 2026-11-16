Prince William And Princess Catherine Launch Mumbai Earthshot Visit

As highlighted by The Hindu, the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai is the first to be held in India and will host 5,000 guests, including environmental innovators, business leaders, and celebrities. The awards, founded by Prince William in 2020, recognise five winners annually for their contributions to environmental solutions, each receiving £1 million. India’s significant role in the Earthshot Prize is underscored by its record of finalists and winners since the award’s inception.