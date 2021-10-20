Zero Tolerance Against Corruption: PM Modi at Joint Meet of CBI-CVC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 20 October, urged the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to rededicate themselves to abolish corruption from all walks of life. He asked the officials to strengthen new India's policy of zero tolerance against corruption.



Addressing a joint meeting of the CBI and CVC, taking place at Gujarat's Kevadia through a video message, Modi said corruption takes away the rights of people and hinders the pursuit of justice for all, the country's progress and affects the collective power of the country.

"In the last six-seven years, the government has succeeded in instilling the confidence that it is possible to curb corruption. Today there is political will to attack corruption and continuous improvement is being carried out at the administrative level," he added.