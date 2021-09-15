PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate New Defence Ministry Office on Thursday

The Defence Ministry office, which houses close to 7,000 employees and many other organisations, is set to move to two new complexes on Africa Avenue and Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new office complex on Thursday, 16 September.

The space thus vacated after shifting the existing Defence Ministry at Dalhousie Road near South Block will be redeveloped for the Prime Minister's new residence and office as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.