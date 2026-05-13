Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh’s Younger Son, Dies At 38

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, died in Lucknow on the morning of 13 May at the age of 38.
According to The Hindu, Prateek Yadav was brought to Civil Hospital in critical condition, where doctors confirmed his death. The exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
As reported by Hindustan Times, hospital director Dr GP Gupta stated that a medical team was dispatched to Prateek Yadav’s residence around 5 am after receiving information about his deteriorating health. Despite efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.
Details provided in coverage indicate that Prateek Yadav was Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second son and the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. He was known for maintaining a low profile and staying away from active politics, despite his family’s significant political influence.
“When the doctors reached there, his condition appeared critical. He was brought to the hospital, and despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead at 5:55 am,” Dr GP Gupta said, as cited in multiple reports.
Further information from statements confirms that Prateek Yadav’s death has led to widespread expressions of grief within the Samajwadi Party and among political circles in Uttar Pradesh.
The Samajwadi Party posted a condolence message on social media, calling the demise “extremely tragic” and offering prayers for peace to the departed soul.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on social media, describing the loss as deeply saddening and extending prayers for the family’s strength.
Additional background revealed that Prateek Yadav was an alumnus of the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and was involved in business ventures, particularly in real estate and fitness. He owned a gym in Lucknow named “The Fitness Planet” and was also active in animal welfare through his organisation “Jeev Ashray.”
Family details highlighted that Prateek Yadav married Aparna Bisht (now Aparna Yadav) in 2011, and the couple has a daughter. Aparna Yadav is currently the vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission and has been active in both the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Recent events indicated that Prateek Yadav’s personal life had faced public scrutiny earlier in 2026, when he made allegations against his wife on social media and mentioned plans for divorce. However, the couple was later seen together in social media posts, and no formal complaint was filed with the Women’s Commission.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.