Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh’s Younger Son, Dies At 38

Further information from statements confirms that Prateek Yadav’s death has led to widespread expressions of grief within the Samajwadi Party and among political circles in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party posted a condolence message on social media, calling the demise “extremely tragic” and offering prayers for peace to the departed soul.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on social media, describing the loss as deeply saddening and extending prayers for the family’s strength.