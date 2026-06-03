CBSE Appoints New Chairman and Secretary Amid OSM System Turmoil

On 3 June, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Lokhande Prashant Sitaram as Chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

This leadership change occurred alongside the transfer of outgoing Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta, with Varun Bhardwaj named as the new Secretary.

The administrative overhaul follows scrutiny of CBSE’s On-Screen Marking system and technical issues affecting post-result services.