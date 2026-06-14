Prakash Raj to Join Cockroach Janta Party Protest in Bengaluru Today

Actor and activist Prakash Raj is scheduled to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today, 14 June 2026. The demonstration is part of a nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in national examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The protest in Bengaluru follows similar events held in Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, and Amritsar, with organisers calling for greater accountability in the education system.