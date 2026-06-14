Prakash Raj to Join Cockroach Janta Party Protest in Bengaluru Today

Actor and activist Prakash Raj is scheduled to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today, 14 June 2026. The demonstration is part of a nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in national examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
The protest in Bengaluru follows similar events held in Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, and Amritsar, with organisers calling for greater accountability in the education system.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Prakash Raj confirmed his participation through a post on X, stating, “I am travelling to reach Bengaluru .. to support this relevant peaceful protest.. please join us to raise our voice and make the government accountable for its failure.” The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) also announced his involvement, emphasising the peaceful nature of the demonstration and its focus on systemic reforms.
Nationwide, the CJP has organised protests in major cities, including a significant gathering at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on 6 June, followed by events in Pune on 11 June, Lucknow on 12 June, and Amritsar on 13 June according to coverage. The movement is led by Abhijeet Dipke, who has called for the education minister’s resignation and urged students and youth to join the protests for justice in examination processes.
During the Amritsar protest, Dipke addressed the crowd, stating, “If Dharmendra Pradhan does not tender his resignation, this agitation will spread across the nation. Pradhan has ruined the future of 1 crore students. Many ended their lives, but the government is taking no action.” He further announced plans for a mass mobilisation in Delhi on 20 June, where demonstrators intend to continue their protest until their demands are met as reporting indicated.
“Accountability must be fixed. Paper leaks can't go on,” Dipke said at the Amritsar protest, highlighting the movement’s central demand for systemic accountability in the education sector.
In Bengaluru, the protest is expected to draw significant participation from students, parents, and activists. The CJP’s campaign has gained traction among youth, particularly those affected by examination irregularities, and has received support from public figures such as Prakash Raj as analysis showed. The group’s symbolism, including the use of cockroach masks, is intended to represent resilience and the demand for reform.
Protests have also been planned in Hyderabad, where activist Sonam Wangchuk is expected to address participants. The CJP’s strategy involves sustained demonstrations and calls for peaceful mobilisation, with organisers reiterating their commitment to non-violent protest and legal accountability as details emerged.
“We will all go to Delhi on June 20 and camp there till the time Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Do not be afraid to go to jail,” Dipke told supporters, underscoring the movement’s resolve.
Support for the CJP’s demands has come from various quarters, including local leaders and student groups. While some political representatives have expressed solidarity with the issues raised, they have clarified that their support is for the cause rather than the organisation itself following reports. The protests continue to focus on examination transparency, student welfare, and ministerial accountability.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.