15 Dead as Massive 7.8-Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Tsunami in Philippines

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on 8 June 2026, with the epicentre located near General Santos City in Mindanao. The tremor caused significant structural damage, building collapses, and power outages. Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported, and authorities issued tsunami warnings for coastal areas. Residents were urged to evacuate to higher ground, and schools in affected regions were suspended as aftershocks continued.
According to The Guardian, at least 15 people died as a result of the earthquake, with 12 fatalities in the Soccksargen region and three in Davao Occidental province. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology initially reported the quake at a depth of 6.2 miles, while the US Geological Survey recorded a depth of 34 miles. The national disaster agency warned residents not to enter damaged buildings due to the risk of aftershocks.
As reported by Hindustan Times, videos circulated on social media showed buildings collapsing and students being evacuated from schools. A shelter at a school ground fell as children assembled, and a hospital moved patients outside as a precaution. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in affected areas and urged coastal residents to evacuate immediately.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, aftershocks were felt in General Santos and Sarangani province, where power and telecommunications were disrupted. Local disaster officials reported ongoing damage assessments and evacuations in coastal villages. The German Research Centre for Geosciences confirmed the earthquake's magnitude and shallow depth, contributing to the widespread impact.
According to Financial Express, tsunami waves measuring up to one metre were observed along parts of the Philippine coastline. The US Tsunami Warning System indicated that waves between one and three metres above normal tide levels could affect the region. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed government agencies to prioritise rescue and evacuation efforts, stating, "Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind."
"The safety of our children comes first," President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said, emphasising the suspension of schools and the need for immediate evacuation in affected areas.
Coverage revealed that at least five deaths were being verified as authorities continued to assess the extent of the damage. The earthquake caused panic among residents, with many fleeing to higher ground as tsunami warnings were issued across the region.
Building collapses and structural damage were documented following reports from local officials. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned that tsunami waves could persist for several hours, and aftershocks were expected. The quake was also felt in parts of Indonesia, where authorities issued their own tsunami alerts.
Evacuations in Indonesia's northern areas were ordered as details emerged about the potential tsunami threat. Residents in North Sulawesi, Gorontalo province, and the Sangihe islands were instructed to move to higher ground, with officials emphasising the importance of prioritising vulnerable groups such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and children.
"Residents are also reminded not to spread unverified rumours or information and to always refer to regular data updates from relevant agencies and officers in the field," an Indonesian disaster agency spokesperson stated.
International monitoring agencies issued tsunami alerts for neighbouring countries according to updates. Coastal evacuations were carried out in the Philippines, and tsunami advisories were issued for Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan. No tsunami threats were detected in Thailand or San Francisco at the time of reporting.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.