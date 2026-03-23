Flamingo Habitats At Risk as Pollution Turns Navi Mumbai Wetlands Toxic

According to Hindustan Times, water samples collected by the NatConnect Foundation and analysed at a Thane laboratory showed total dissolved solids (TDS) between 17,360 mg/L and 22,920 mg/L, far exceeding the 5,000 mg/L benchmark.

The pH level was above 9, indicating alkaline stress, while biological oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) values pointed to heavy organic and chemical pollution.