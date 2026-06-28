Police Raid Homes of Eight Accused Arrested in Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

Police in Ayodhya have intensified their investigation into the alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple, conducting multiple raids at the residences of suspects and individuals linked to the case. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining administrative and security lapses that may have enabled the misappropriation of funds. Eight individuals have been arrested, and nearly ₹80 lakh in cash has been recovered as part of the ongoing probe.
According to Hindustan Times, the SIT has identified a police wireless and telecom officer whose extended tenure in Ayodhya and alleged involvement in matters beyond his official duties are under scrutiny. The officer, responsible for maintaining the temple’s CCTV and wireless systems, reportedly intervened in administrative operations, potentially weakening security protocols.
Investigators have found that CCTV footage at the temple was preserved for only 45 days, limiting the ability to determine if thefts occurred prior to the current incident. Analysis showed that this short retention period has hindered efforts to establish whether the alleged embezzlement was an isolated event or part of a longer-running operation.
The SIT’s preliminary findings have highlighted systemic deficiencies, including violations of standard operating procedures, inadequate frisking of personnel, and lapses in cash reconciliation. Coverage revealed that investigators are reconstructing the alleged conspiracy using available financial records, digital evidence, and statements from staff and witnesses.
“The available surveillance footage covers only the last 45 days. If similar thefts occurred earlier, there is no CCTV record available to verify them,” an official associated with the investigation said.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, the Ram Temple trust confirmed the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra amid the donation funds controversy. The trust stated that a final decision on the resignations would be made at an upcoming meeting and assured devotees of a fair and transparent investigation.
Police have recovered nearly ₹80 lakh in cash from the homes of the accused. Reporting indicated that the eight arrested individuals include an aide of Champat Rai and two relatives of Anil Mishra, all of whom are in judicial custody as the investigation continues.
The SIT has recommended the filing of an FIR based on oral evidence, financial documents, and electronic records. Further details emerged that the FIR names eight individuals and includes charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, theft, and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
“We assure everyone that no irreparable damage has occurred to the sanctity of the temple. We request all devotees not to be misled by rumours, misinformation, or false propaganda. Such attempts cannot shake Sanatan Dharma, the temple, or the faith of millions of devotees,” the trust stated.
Police teams are continuing searches and examining financial transactions, digital devices, and communication records. At this stage, more than 100 individuals, including temple employees, security personnel, and bank officials, are likely to be questioned as the investigation progresses.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the case has also led to political reactions, with opposition leaders demanding accountability and transparency in the handling of temple donations.
“The SIT was constituted on the complaint of the trust itself and not under any external pressure. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath acted promptly on the recommendations of SIT. The CM has assured that no one found guilty will be spared,” a spokesperson said.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.