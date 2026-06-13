WB Police Conducts Surprise Raid at TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee’s Home at 2 AM

In the early hours of 13 June 2026, police and central forces conducted a search operation at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata. The operation began around 2 am and lasted for several hours. The search was reportedly initiated to locate Banerjee’s personal assistant, Sumit Roy, who is wanted in connection with a financial fraud case. No seizures were made, and Roy was not found at the premises. Heavy security was deployed during the operation, and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the residence while the search was underway.