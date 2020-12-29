Police Lathi-Charge Protestors During ‘Raj Bhavan March’ in Patna

Hundreds of protesting farmers assembled near the Gandhi Maidan in Bihar’s Patna on Tuesday, 29 December, to begin a march towards the Raj Bhawan in the city.

However, the district administration had placed barricades at the Maidan to block the protestors, who were already camping there for the last few days. Consequently, more barricades were set up to block the farmers’ march from the historic ground, IANS reported.

The police’s bid to halt the march with barricades and batons, however, resulted in a clash with farmers, who broke down the barricades between Gandhi Maidan and Dak Bunglow Chowk.