Two Foreign Nationals Nabbed in Delhi Over Alleged Prostitution Racket: Cops

On the specific information, the police team laid a trap near Sector-15 in Rohini and the team acted as customers to bust the racket.



Two women from Uzbekistan — aged 24 and 28 — respectively arrived in a cab and introduced themselves. They were accompanied by a cab driver, Puran Singh, 47, a resident of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. The cab driver is also alleged to have been taking Rs 2,000 as his commission from those handling the prostitution racket, police said.



On questioning, both the women revealed that they came to India from Uzbekistan on tourist visas and had over-stayed their visas.



The driver disclosed that he came in contact with an agent namely Ramesh about 4-5 months ago who was also involved in the racket.

These girls came in contact with Ramesh through one Guliappa. On the direction of Ramesh, he came to drop these girls at the decided destination in Rohini and was nabbed by police.



Further investigation is underway, and a case was registered by the Crime Branch on Friday.