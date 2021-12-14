PM Modi Asks CMs of BJP-Ruled States to Focus on 'Good Governance'

He patiently heard out the problems and hurdles of various states.

The chief ministers gave their report about the state of affairs in their respective states and also the steps taken to resolve issues.

Modi was particularly concerned about states that are going to polls next year and gave inputs on how to further improve the situation.

"The prime minister was perfectly clued in with ground realities in each state and gave us valuable advice on key issues. The marathon meeting gave all of us ample opportunity for discussion," said one of the Chief Ministers who did not wish to be named.