'Join Me...': PM Modi's 'Witty' Remark To CM Revanth Reddy At Hyderabad Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy shared the stage at a public event in Hyderabad on 11 May 2026, where the Prime Minister inaugurated several development projects. During the proceedings, Chief Minister Reddy requested expedited central clearances for key Telangana initiatives, prompting a light-hearted yet pointed response from Prime Minister Modi.
According to Deccan Herald, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy referenced the “Gujarat Model” of development and urged Prime Minister Modi to support a “Telangana Model” to help the state achieve significant economic milestones by 2034 and 2047. Reddy proposed the creation of a “Special Single-Window Task Force” in the Prime Minister’s Office to facilitate faster clearances for projects of national importance in major metropolitan cities, including Hyderabad.
During his address, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Reddy’s remarks and assured the Centre’s support for Telangana’s development. Coverage revealed that Modi responded with a witty remark, stating, “I would tell Revanth ji that I am ready to give you as much as the Centre gave Gujarat during the 10-year rule when Manmohan Singh was PM. But as per my understanding, I must also tell you this: the moment I do that, what you are receiving now may become half. You will not be able to reach where you want to reach. That is why it is better you join me.”
Modi’s comment was made in the context of Reddy’s appeal for non-partisan cooperation on development issues. Analysis showed that the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of collective efforts for national progress, stating that the development of states is integral to the development of the nation as a whole.
“Noting that it is not wrong for different parties to govern different states in a democracy, he stressed that the development of states is as important as the development of the nation.”
In his speech, Modi also referenced the rapid pace of reforms and infrastructure building underway in India. He assured families in Telangana that the central government would continue to work “with greater speed to realise your dreams” as details emerged.
While the exchange between the two leaders was marked by cordiality, the Prime Minister’s remarks were interpreted as both an assurance of support and a subtle invitation for closer cooperation between the state and central governments according to event coverage.
“Assuring the Centre’s support to Telangana, he invited Reddy to join him in the development journey.”
The event concluded with both leaders reiterating their commitment to Telangana’s progress, with Modi highlighting the need for unity in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047 as highlighted in the proceedings.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.