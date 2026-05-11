PM Modi Urges Citizens to Work From Home, Cut Foreign Travel to Conserve Fuel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indian citizens to adopt strict economic discipline in response to the ongoing global crisis and rising fuel prices. Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on 10 May, he urged the nation to reduce fuel consumption, prioritise work from home, avoid foreign travel and weddings abroad, and freeze gold purchases for a year.
These measures, he stated, are necessary to safeguard India’s economic interests amid international instability and supply chain disruptions.
According to Financial Express, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of collective public participation and responsible consumption.
He linked individual actions, such as reducing private vehicle use and adopting remote work, to national economic security. Modi highlighted that public transport, carpooling, and virtual meetings should be prioritised to decrease dependence on imported petroleum products and conserve foreign exchange reserves.
As reported by The Indian Express, Modi specifically appealed to citizens to postpone foreign travel and refrain from buying gold for one year, even during festivals and weddings.
He also recommended a 10 percent reduction in cooking oil usage, stating that these steps would not only help the nation but also benefit family health. The Prime Minister reiterated the need for self-reliance and encouraged people to identify and reduce their use of foreign goods.
As coverage revealed, Modi addressed the growing trend of hosting weddings and vacations abroad, urging families to avoid such expenditures for at least a year.
He stressed that responsible spending habits are essential to help India navigate the economic challenges caused by ongoing wars and global supply chain issues.
He noted that systems developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as work from home and online meetings, should be revived in the national interest.
"We must prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again. We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally," Prime Minister Modi said.
He explained that reduced dependence on imported petro-products would help save foreign exchange and mitigate the economic impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis. Modi also referenced India’s progress in solar power, ethanol blending, and CNG infrastructure as part of broader energy security efforts.
Further reporting indicated that Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore in Telangana during the same event.
He assured families in Telangana that the Centre would continue to work towards their aspirations while reiterating the importance of using imported petro-products only as needed to reduce the adverse impact of war.
"In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication," Modi stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.