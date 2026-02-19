PM Modi Unveils MANAV Vision, Stresses AI Democratisation at Summit

As reported by Financial Express, Modi called for AI to be directed towards human welfare, warning that without proper guidance, it could become a disruptive force. He introduced the principle “Jiska data, uska adhikaar” (whose data, his right), and outlined the MANAV vision: moral and ethical systems, accountable governance, national sovereignty, accessibility and inclusivity, and validity and legitimacy. Modi stated, “The future of work will be inclusive, trusted, and human-centric. If we move forward together, artificial intelligence will elevate the potential of humanity.”