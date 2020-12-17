PM Modi to Virtually Attend AMU Centenary Programme on 22 December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) via video conferencing on December 22. He will attend the virtual function along with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Thanking the PM for accepting the invitation to participate in the celebrations marking 100 years of the university, Vice Chancellor Professor Mansoor said, "The outreach of the university during this historical year would immensely help in the growth and development of the university and placement of our students in the private and public sectors."

Mansoor appealed to the university community to put in all efforts for the success of the forthcoming programmes and asked the staff members, students, alumni and AMU's well-wishers for their active participation. He requested the people to keep the centenary programmes above politics, just like Republic Day, Independence Day, Milad-un-Nabi and Gandhi Jayanti celebrations are kept above political differences.