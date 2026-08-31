PM Modi at SCO: Bilateral Meet Set With Putin, No Separate Meet With Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on 31 August 2026. He is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit. While Chinese President Xi Jinping will also be present and share the stage with Modi, no separate bilateral meeting between the two leaders has been formally scheduled. The summit brings together leaders from member states to discuss regional security, trade, and connectivity.
According to Hindustan Times, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Modi and Putin will review the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship during their meeting. The two leaders are expected to discuss the outcomes of the recent India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission held in Moscow, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
Summit organisers have indicated that while Modi and Xi Jinping will both participate in the main SCO events, a formal bilateral meeting between them has not been confirmed. Coverage revealed that the possibility of an informal interaction on the sidelines remains, but no official announcement has been made regarding such an engagement.
The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the scheduled meeting with Putin follows External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to Moscow, where he conveyed Modi’s greetings to the Russian President. Officials noted that both sides are expected to review ongoing projects and future cooperation in areas such as defence, energy, and trade.
"Both sides are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relationships during the meeting between the leaders at the sidelines of the SCO in Bishkek," the MEA Secretary stated.
The SCO, founded in 2001 by China, Russia, and four Central Asian states, has expanded its membership and influence over the years. Analysis showed that the summit’s agenda includes discussions on regional security, economic cooperation, and connectivity projects among member states.
India’s participation at the summit comes amid ongoing regional challenges and evolving geopolitical dynamics. The presence of both Modi and Xi Jinping on the same stage is being closely watched as developments unfold during the summit proceedings.
"Modi is also likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines, although a separate bilateral meeting has not been formally scheduled so far," the Ministry of External Affairs clarified.
Other key leaders, including Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, are also expected to hold discussions with Modi during the summit. Further updates on the outcomes of these meetings are anticipated as the summit progresses.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.