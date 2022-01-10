PM's Security Breach in Punjab: Lawyers Receive Call Against SC Taking Up Case
People in the know said the recorded message also claimed responsibility for blocking PM's way last week.
Several Supreme Court advocates on Monday, 10 January, claimed to have received an international call with a recorded message asking the apex court not to help the Central government by taking up a case connected with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab last week.
Several advocates-on-record (AoRs) received calls from an unknown international number in the morning with a recorded message that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has taken responsibility for PM' security breach in Punjab.
The recorded message added that the top court did not do enough with regard to killings of Sikh community members during the 1984 riots.
A police complaint has been filed in this regard by advocate Deepak Prakash.
"I, Deepak Prakash, an Advocate on Record practicing before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, seek to lodge information regarding the commission of serious criminal acts being committed by an anti-national group of persons, who are anonymously calling numerous Advocates practicing before the Hon’ble Supreme Court since 10:40 AM in the morning today, i.e. 10.01.2022 and threatening all the advocates to stop the hearing regarding the PM Security breach case as taken by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, failing which there will be extremely adverse reactions which will affect the National Security and integrity of our Nation."The Complaint
"The said callers have claimed themselves to be a group from the United Kingdom and are calling from untraceable numbers +447418365564 which are registered under the name of “Likely Sales”. Copies of the call proof and screenshots are being attached herewith this complaint. The said callers have categorically stated as follows “What did the SC do for the 1984 riots.. nothing,”" the complaint stated.
"All Advocates have been receiving such threatening calls since morning, which indicate that they want to bring hatred, contempt and hostility to disrupt the government and public peace and tranquillity if the Hon’ble Supreme Court hears the PM Security breach case. The said calls are terrifying and have created fear in the AOR fraternity, who have been threatened and warned dire consequences by the said group."The Complaint
'The Audio Must Be Treated With Circumspection': Mahesh Jethmalani
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, in a tweet, said: "The audio sent by the "Sikhs for Justice USA" to AORs in the SC must be treated with circumspection. The audio could be a hoax motivated by publicity or to blur the trail to the guilty. But since it contains a veiled threat to SC judges/AORs the NIA must investigate it forthwith."
Speaking to news agency IANS, Shivaji M Jadhav, president of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, said one of the executive members of the association has received the call. People familiar with the development said the recorded message also claimed responsibility for blocking the PM's passage last week.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to set up a committee headed by a former top judge to probe the PM's security breach in Punjab.
(With inputs from IANS.)
