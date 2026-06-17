'Our Responsibility To Ensure Seafarers' Safety': PM Modi At G7 Summit in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 summit in Evian, France, where he addressed global leaders on the importance of secure maritime routes, the need to rebuild international trust, and India’s commitment to dialogue and cooperation. The summit included discussions on global economic challenges, security concerns, and bilateral meetings with leaders such as US President Donald Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
According to Hindustan Times, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the disruption of maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz and highlighted the loss of Indian lives following recent conflicts in West Asia. He called for the protection of seafarers and stressed that secure maritime routes are essential for global commerce and the safety of international crews.
As reported by The News Minute, Modi addressed the outreach session on “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity,” stating that the world faces a shortage of trust rather than resources. He urged nations to rebuild partnerships based on equality, dignity, and mutual confidence, and positioned India as a voice for the Global South seeking genuine partnerships.
Footage from the summit showed a brief interaction between Modi and Trump, where Trump grasped Modi’s wrist during a group photo opportunity. This marked their first in-person meeting in 16 months, occurring amid ongoing efforts to address strains in India-US relations, including trade disputes and recent incidents involving Indian sailors.
During the summit, discussions between Modi and Trump were expected to focus on expediting a bilateral trade deal and enhancing cooperation in defence, energy, and critical minerals. The leaders also planned to address recent tensions, including the deaths of Indian sailors in US military strikes and broader geopolitical issues such as the West Asia crisis and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of the seafarers who connect all nations through global maritime trade. We must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear," Prime Minister Modi stated at the summit.
Coverage revealed that Modi welcomed progress in peace efforts in West Asia and reiterated India’s belief that lasting solutions to conflicts require dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation. He noted that misuse of trade and technology for narrow interests has contributed to a global trust deficit.
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a light-hearted moment with Modi, referencing their viral “Melody” moment and calling them the “most famous couple on Instagram” as details emerged. This interaction highlighted the strengthening ties between India and Italy, which have expanded cooperation in trade, defence, and cultural exchanges.
The summit also included sessions on supporting Ukraine, addressing the Middle East conflict, and tackling global challenges such as migrant smuggling and cybersecurity following reports. Modi’s participation underscored India’s role as a key partner in addressing international issues and promoting global solidarity.
"Mutual trust is the most important strategic asset today. But, sadly, today, the world does not suffer from a shortage of resources… it suffers from a shortage of trust. And the future of our partnerships depends on rebuilding this trust," Modi said during his address.
During the summit, Modi also received attention for his use of a popular theme song from Allu Arjun’s upcoming film in a social media post, which drew reactions from fans and celebrities as analysis showed. This cultural moment added to the visibility of Modi’s activities during his international engagements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.