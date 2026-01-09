PM Kisan Yojana 22nd Installment: eKYC Process, Eligibility, and Updates

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan) is a central government scheme that provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers in India. The amount is distributed in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each, scheduled between April to July, August to November, and December to March. The 22nd installment is expected to be released between March and April 2026. Farmers must complete eKYC to receive the benefit.
As reported by The Indian Express, the government has introduced an OTP-based eKYC process for PM Kisan beneficiaries. Farmers are required to have an Aadhaar card and an active mobile number linked to their Aadhaar to complete this process. The eKYC can be done online through the PM Kisan portal by selecting the e-KYC option, entering the Aadhaar number, and submitting the OTP received on the registered mobile number.
Guidelines specify that only Indian citizens who own cultivable land as per government records are eligible for the scheme. The applicant’s Aadhaar must be linked to their bank account, and institutional landholders are not eligible. Additionally, government employees, pensioners with a monthly pension of ₹10,000 or more, and professional taxpayers are excluded from the scheme.
To register for PM Kisan, applicants must provide proof of citizenship, an Aadhaar card, bank account details, and documents verifying land ownership as outlined in the process. All farmers must complete eKYC, either through OTP or biometric verification, to receive the installment. The government has emphasized the importance of timely eKYC completion to avoid delays in payment.
“The scheme disburses a total of Rs 6,000 to farmers in India in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each from April to July, August to November, and December to March,” the government stated regarding the PM Kisan Yojana’s structure.
Recent developments have also seen farmer groups, such as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, organizing mass demonstrations across Punjab and other regions. These protests are aimed at voicing concerns over agricultural policies and demanding compensation for losses suffered during previous agitations. The demonstrations include actions like burning copies of certain bills and sit-in protests at officials’ residences.
Farmers’ organizations have raised issues regarding compensation for families of those who died during agitations, withdrawal of cases related to stubble burning, and the release of pending compensation for flood-affected farmers as coverage revealed. These demands are being discussed alongside the implementation of schemes like PM Kisan, which aim to provide direct financial support to the agricultural community.
Efforts to streamline the benefit distribution process, such as the introduction of OTP-based eKYC, are intended to ensure that only eligible farmers receive the installments as analysis showed. The government continues to update the process to address challenges and improve transparency in the scheme’s implementation.
“All farmers must complete their e-KYC via OTP or biometric verification to receive benefit,” the official guidelines state, underscoring the mandatory nature of the process for all beneficiaries.
Ongoing protests and policy discussions reflect the broader context in which the PM Kisan Yojana operates, highlighting the intersection of direct benefit schemes and wider agricultural demands as details emerged. The government’s focus remains on ensuring timely and accurate delivery of benefits to eligible farmers while addressing sectoral concerns raised by various groups.
