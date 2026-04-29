Pete Hegseth Faces Scrutiny As He Appears Before US Congress Amid Iran War

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared before the House Armed Services Committee on 29 April 2026, marking his first congressional testimony since the Trump administration initiated military action against Iran. The hearing was convened to scrutinise the administration’s proposed 2027 defence budget, which seeks a record $1.5 trillion in spending. Lawmakers questioned Hegseth on the conduct, costs, and consequences of the Iran conflict, as well as the preparedness of US forces and the impact on global security.