'People Dying of Hunger': SC Directs Centre to Form Scheme on Community Kitchens

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, "See, if you want to take care of hunger, no Constitution, law or court will say no. My suggestion again is... Already we're delaying, so further adjournments won't help... We'll give you a final time of two weeks, please hold that meeting (with state governments to develop a scheme)."

The Additional Solicitor General, representing the Centre, submitted that the issues which are raised in the writ petition with regard to creating community kitchens to take care of hunger deaths or malnutrition of children are under active consideration of the Centre, which is awaiting expert reports on the subject.