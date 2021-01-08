Pelosi, Republican Congressman Join Calls for Trump’s Impeachment

Reeling from the mob attack at the US Capitol, the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic and a Republican Congressman have demanded that Vice President Mike Pence act on the removal of incumbent President Donald Trump from office.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Party leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday, 7 January, said that he could pose a danger to the country in the 13 days left for him to be in office, and Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the Constitution to declare him unfit to function as President and oust him.

A Republican member of the House of Representatives, Adam Kinzinger also called for Trump's removal from office.

Pelosi threatened to start impeachment proceedings against Trump if Pence and the Cabinet did not remove him under the Constitution's 25th Amendment.