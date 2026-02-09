PCB Officials Meet ICC Over India Boycott of T20 World Cup Match

As reported by Hindustan Times, the ECB has formally urged the PCB to reconsider its decision, highlighting the financial repercussions for all stakeholders if the marquee match does not proceed. The ECB reminded the PCB of past support, stating, “The Emirates Cricket Board reminded the PCB of how they were there to help out when Pakistan really needed it. The India-Pakistan match generates revenue for all stakeholders, and nobody wants to see major revenue go away.”