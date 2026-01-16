Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death: Sexual Assault Can't Be Ruled Out, Post-Mortem Says

The incident took place on 9 January, when police were informed that the girl had been found unconscious in her hostel room. She was initially taken to a clinic and later referred for further treatment. Her family admitted her to another hospital, where she remained under care from 6 January to 10 January. As her condition worsened, she was moved to a different hospital and died during treatment on 11 January. The family alleged in their FIR that the girl had not regained consciousness since 6 January and was unable to speak. They also reported injury marks on her body and head, and suspected an attempt to establish physical relations after assault following reports.