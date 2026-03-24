India’s Loni Ranked World’s Most Polluted City in 2025, Finds Data

India’s Loni was identified as the most polluted city globally with an average PM2.5 level of 112.5 micrograms per cubic metre, as per IQAir’s 2025 World Air Quality Report.

Meanwhile, Pakistan was ranked as the world’s most polluted country, with PM2.5 concentrations reaching up to 13 times the World Health Organization’s recommended levels.

The top 25 most polluted cities were all located in India, Pakistan, and China. Only 14 percent of the world’s cities met the WHO air quality standard in 2025.