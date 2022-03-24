Pakistan Serial Violator of Human Rights, Resolution on Kashmir Irrelevant: MEA

The statements and resolutions adopted during a meeting demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a body and role of Pakistan as its manipulator, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, 24 March.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that references made at the OIC meeting about India are "based on falsehoods and misrepresentation".

"The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident," Bagchi said.

He also said that nations and governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation.

OIC members participated in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held at Islamabad in Pakistan on 22 March to 23 March.