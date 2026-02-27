Bombs Rain Down on Kabul as Pakistan Declares 'Open War' Against Afghanistan

On 27 February 2026, Pakistan and Afghanistan engaged in a series of cross-border military strikes, resulting in significant casualties and heightened tensions along the Durand Line. Both governments reported heavy losses and accused each other of unprovoked aggression, with airstrikes and ground operations targeting military posts and urban centres including Kabul and Kandahar.
According to Hindustan Times, Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence claimed that its forces launched retaliatory operations on the night of 26 February, targeting Pakistani military posts in several provinces along the border. Afghan officials stated that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, two bases and 19 posts were destroyed, and an enemy tank was captured during a four-hour operation.
As reported by The Hindu, Pakistan responded with airstrikes on Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, commencing Operation Ghazab lil Haq. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared an “open war” against the Taliban government, stating, “Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you.” Information Minister Attaullah Tarar reported that at least 133 Afghan Taliban operatives were killed and more than 200 injured in the strikes.
As The Guardian stated in an article, at least three explosions were heard in Kabul on the morning of 27 February, with no immediate confirmation of casualties in the Afghan capital. Afghan authorities reported evacuating a refugee camp near the Torkham border after several refugees were wounded and 13 civilians, including women and children, were killed. Pakistani officials denied Afghan claims of capturing army posts or soldiers.
Midway through the escalation, The Indian Express coverage revealed that the Afghan Defence Ministry described the strikes as a response to previous Pakistani airstrikes, which Afghanistan said targeted civilian areas, including a madrassa and homes. Afghan officials also claimed that 13 civilians were injured in an airstrike on a temporary camp for returnees in Torkham.
“Pakistan's armed forces have given a befitting response to the Afghan Taliban's open aggression,” said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, as quoted by multiple government sources.
Analysis showed that both sides disputed casualty figures, with Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stating only two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three injured, while Islamabad claimed at least 133 Afghan fighters were killed and 27 Afghan posts destroyed or captured.
Efforts to mediate the conflict have faltered as previous ceasefire agreements brokered by Qatar and Turkey have not produced lasting results. The Durand Line, a 2,611-kilometre border, remains a longstanding point of contention, with Afghanistan refusing to formally recognise it as an international boundary.
At the end of the day, reporting indicated that both governments continued to reject each other’s claims regarding captured posts and casualties. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that its strikes were “precision strikes” targeting militant camps, while Afghanistan maintained that its operations were in response to violations of sovereignty and civilian casualties.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged both sides to protect civilians and resolve differences through diplomacy as tensions persisted along the border. The situation remains volatile, with both countries’ armed forces on high alert and no immediate signs of de-escalation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.