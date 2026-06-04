Pahlaj Nihalani, Former CBFC Chief and Renowned Indian Producer , Dies at 76

Pahlaj Nihalani, veteran Bollywood producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), died at the age of 76 in Mumbai on 4 June 2026. He had been suffering from liver-related health issues and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. His funeral was scheduled for the same day at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai.
According to Hindustan Times, Nihalani served as CBFC chairperson from January 2015 to August 2017, a period marked by intense debates over film censorship and certification. His tenure was noted for strict policies, including the introduction of a list of banned words and high-profile decisions on several films.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Nihalani began his film production career in 1982 with "Haathkadi" and became a prominent figure in the 1980s and 1990s. He was instrumental in launching the careers of actors such as Govinda and Chunky Panday, producing hits like "Ilzaam" (1986), "Shola Aur Shabnam" (1992), and "Aankhen" (1993).
As The Indian Express stated in an article, Nihalani’s approach as CBFC chief drew criticism from filmmakers and industry professionals. His decisions on films such as "Udta Punjab," "Lipstick Under My Burkha," and "Aligarh" led to public debates and legal challenges, with the Bombay High Court intervening in some cases. He maintained that his actions were in line with board guidelines.
Industry reactions included condolences from current CBFC chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati and tributes from filmmakers, producers, and trade analysts. Nihalani was remembered for his influence on mainstream Hindi cinema and his role in shaping the careers of several actors.
"With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today, 04.06.2026 at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell," his family stated.
Coverage revealed that Nihalani was known for his punctuality and professionalism on set, with industry colleagues recalling his commitment to timely film certification and support for filmmakers during his CBFC tenure.
His filmography extended beyond his collaborations with Govinda, including productions such as "Andaz," "Talaash," "Rangeela Raja," and "Julie 2." Analysis showed that Nihalani’s choices as a producer often shaped the commercial landscape of Bollywood, with a focus on action, family drama, and mass entertainers.
In his later years, Nihalani remained active in the industry, voicing opinions on changing trends and the challenges faced by independent producers. His legacy includes a long tenure as president of the Association of Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers, spanning nearly three decades as details emerged.
"He was never late than the assigned time," a colleague recalled, highlighting Nihalani’s reputation for discipline and dedication to his work.
His family, including his wife Nita and three sons, survives him. Further tributes from the film fraternity emphasised his impact on Hindi cinema and his unwavering support for artists during challenging periods in their careers.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.