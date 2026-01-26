Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra Singh Gets Padma Vibhushan, Full List, Highlights

The Padma Awards 2026 were announced on 25 January 2026, recognising 131 individuals for their contributions in fields such as art, public affairs, social work, science, sports, and literature. The awards, which include the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are conferred annually on the eve of Republic Day. Recipients are selected for exceptional and distinguished service, with the awards presented by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April.
According to The Indian Express, Bollywood icon Dharmendra Singh Deol was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan, while Alka Yagnik and R Madhavan were also honoured for their achievements in the arts. Hema Malini described Dharmendra as a "living institution of Indian cinema" and expressed pride in his recognition.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the awards also celebrated changemakers such as Anke Gowda, who established one of India’s largest free-access libraries, and Dr Suresh Hanagavadi, recognised for his work in hemophilia care. Dr SG Sushilamma was honoured for her decades-long service to women and children. The Padma Awards highlighted individuals from Karnataka, with eight recipients from the state this year.
As Amar Ujala stated in an article, the announcement of the awards prompted political reactions. Karti Chidambaram raised concerns about the selection process, alleging prioritisation of states with upcoming elections. Shashi Tharoor expressed happiness over the recognition of individuals from Kerala, noting that three of the five Padma Vibhushan recipients were from the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all awardees, emphasising their contributions to society.
Further details show that sports personalities were also recognised, with Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur receiving the Padma Shri, and tennis legend Vijay Amritraj awarded the Padma Bhushan. The list included 19 women, six foreign nationals or persons of Indian origin, and 16 posthumous awardees. The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
The full list of recipients spans a wide range of disciplines, with Maharashtra having the highest number of awardees, followed by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala. The awards are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and are presented at a formal ceremony by the President of India.
“This honour, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength,” R Madhavan stated after receiving the Padma Shri.
Coverage revealed that the Padma Shri category included 45 individuals recognised as ‘unsung heroes’ for overcoming personal hardships and serving society. Notable stories include Armida Fernandes, who established Asia’s first human milk bank, and Shyam Sundar, who developed an affordable test for black fever. The list also features social workers, artists, scientists, and environmentalists from across India.
In addition, analysis showed that the 2026 awards included two duo cases, with the total of 131 awards comprising five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri. The awards continue to recognise a diverse array of contributions, reflecting the breadth of talent and service across the nation.
“This is the result of our nearly four decades of efforts to get recognition for hemophilia at the national level,” Dr Suresh Hanagavadi said after being honoured.
The Padma Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan, where the President of India will formally confer the honours. The awards remain among the highest civilian recognitions in the country, celebrating both prominent figures and lesser-known contributors to Indian society as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.