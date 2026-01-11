Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM Dream' Comment Sparks Political Reactions

Owaisi also addressed the issue of inclusivity in Indian politics, stating at a rally in Solapur that he dreams of a day when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India. He contrasted India’s constitutional openness with Pakistan’s restrictions on top posts for religious minorities as analysis showed. He emphasised that the Indian Constitution, drafted by B. R. Ambedkar, allows any citizen to hold the highest offices, regardless of religion or attire.