Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM Dream' Comment Sparks Political Reactions

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has publicly criticised the Congress party for the continued incarceration of activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Owaisi also stated his aspiration to see a hijab-clad woman become India’s Prime Minister, drawing sharp responses from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The remarks were made during public meetings in Maharashtra ahead of civic elections scheduled for 15 January 2026.
According to Hindustan Times, Owaisi attributed the denial of bail to Khalid and Imam to the UAPA, which he said was enacted during a Congress-led government. He specifically referenced the role of former Home Minister P. Chidambaram in introducing the law and claimed he was the only parliamentarian to object to it at the time.
As reported by The Hindu, Owaisi argued that the UAPA’s definition of terrorism has enabled prolonged detentions without trial, disproportionately affecting Muslims, Dalits, tribals, and intellectuals. He cited the cases of Khalid and Imam, who have been in jail for five years, and referenced the death of Stan Swamy, an 85-year-old accused in the Elgar Parishad case, as further evidence of the law’s impact.
Owaisi’s criticism extended to the Congress party’s support for the 2019 amendments to the UAPA, which he said have contributed to the destruction of innocent lives as coverage revealed. He maintained that the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to grant bail to Khalid and Imam was based on statutory provisions he had previously warned about in Parliament.
Owaisi also addressed the issue of inclusivity in Indian politics, stating at a rally in Solapur that he dreams of a day when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India. He contrasted India’s constitutional openness with Pakistan’s restrictions on top posts for religious minorities as analysis showed. He emphasised that the Indian Constitution, drafted by B. R. Ambedkar, allows any citizen to hold the highest offices, regardless of religion or attire.
"Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," Owaisi said.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Owaisi’s statement drew criticism from BJP leaders, who described his remarks as irresponsible and accused him of presenting a partial narrative. BJP MP Anil Bonde claimed that Muslim women do not want to wear the hijab and linked the issue to broader demographic concerns.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to Owaisi’s comments by asserting that, while the Constitution does not bar anyone from becoming Prime Minister, India’s identity as a Hindu nation means the Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person as reporting indicated. Sarma’s remarks were made during media interactions following Owaisi’s rally.
Further reactions included a challenge from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who urged Owaisi to appoint a hijab-clad woman or a Pasmanda Muslim as president of AIMIM before advocating for such representation at the national level as details emerged. Other political figures, such as Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC, stated that leadership should be based on merit and popular mandate, not religious or community identity.
"Constitutionally, there is no bar on anyone becoming the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu nation with a Hindu civilisation, and we strongly believe that the Prime Minister of India will always be a Hindu," Sarma said.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.