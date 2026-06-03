Over 25 Christians Injured After Attack During Prayer Meeting In Sukma

More than 25 Christians, including a pastor and his pregnant wife, were injured during an alleged attack at a Sunday prayer meeting in Sadrapal village, Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, on 31 May 2026. The incident occurred when approximately 70 Christians had gathered for a regular worship service. Several individuals sustained injuries, with at least five reported to have serious wounds. Some of the injured were treated at local health centres, while others required further medical attention at the district hospital.
According to The Observer Post, the prayer meeting was led by Pastor Hunga Mandavi, a local Christian fellowship leader. Community leaders stated that a group of non-Christian tribal residents allegedly interrupted the gathering and assaulted the worshippers. Witnesses reported that Pastor Mandavi and several others were beaten during the incident, and the pastor’s pregnant wife was among those injured.
Christian representatives indicated that between 25 and 30 individuals suffered injuries, with five sustaining serious wounds as coverage revealed. The affected individuals received medical treatment at the primary health centre in Tongpal and, in more severe cases, at the district hospital in Sukma. Community members expressed concern about the impact of the attack on local Christians, describing widespread fear and trauma among those present.
Local Christian leaders denied any connection between the violence and a land dispute, maintaining that the attack was motivated by hostility toward Christian religious activities according to statements. They emphasised that the prayer meeting was peaceful prior to the incident. The Progressive Christian Alliance (PCA), a network of pastors and church leaders, has called for a fair investigation and legal action against those responsible.
“Almost every other day, we hear of such incidents in the state, and this can disturb communal harmony in local communities. Christian people are very worried,” said Pastor Simon Digbal Tandi, coordinator of the Progressive Christian Alliance.
Christian leaders and rights groups have urged authorities to ensure the safety of victims and witnesses, provide adequate medical care to those injured, and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future as further details emerged. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and several individuals have been named in the complaint. Affected families have reiterated their demand for a thorough and impartial investigation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.