Over 25 Christians Injured After Attack During Prayer Meeting In Sukma

More than 25 Christians, including a pastor and his pregnant wife, were injured during an alleged attack at a Sunday prayer meeting in Sadrapal village, Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, on 31 May 2026. The incident occurred when approximately 70 Christians had gathered for a regular worship service. Several individuals sustained injuries, with at least five reported to have serious wounds. Some of the injured were treated at local health centres, while others required further medical attention at the district hospital.