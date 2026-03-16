'One Battle After Another', 'Sinners' Win Big: Full List of Oscar 2026 Winners

The 98th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 16 March 2026. "One Battle After Another" led the night with six wins, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. "Sinners" followed with four awards, while "Frankenstein" secured three. Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for "Sinners," and Jessie Buckley received Best Actress for "Hamnet." The ceremony also saw several historic firsts and notable achievements across categories.
Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" won Best Picture, with producers Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, and Anderson himself accepting the award. Anderson also won Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for the same film, marking his first Oscar wins after 14 previous nominations.
Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for his role in "Sinners," making him the sixth Black actor to win in this category. Jessie Buckley secured Best Actress for "Hamnet," her first Oscar win. Sean Penn received Best Supporting Actor for "One Battle After Another," and Amy Madigan was awarded Best Supporting Actress for "Weapons."
"Sinners" also won Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler, Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson, and Best Cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who became the first woman to win in this category. "Frankenstein" won Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
"KPop Demon Hunters" won Best Animated Feature, making history as the first K-pop film to win in this category. The film's original song "Golden" also won Best Original Song, with contributions from EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon, and Teddy Park.
“Autumn Durald Arkapaw won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography at the 2026 Academy Awards for her work on the horror-action film Sinners. With the win, Arkapaw made history as the first woman and the first Black cinematographer to receive the honour in the category.”
At the ceremony, reporting indicated that Cassandra Kulukundis won the inaugural Best Casting Oscar for "One Battle After Another," marking the debut of this new competitive category. Andy Jurgensen received Best Film Editing for the same film, while "Avatar: Fire and Ash" won Best Visual Effects.
In the international categories, further details showed that "Sentimental Value" from Norway won Best International Feature Film. "Mr. Nobody Against Putin" was awarded Best Documentary Feature, and "All the Empty Rooms" won Best Documentary Short Film. "The Girl Who Cried Pearls" took home Best Animated Short Film, while the Best Live Action Short Film category ended in a tie between "The Singers" and "Two People Exchanging Saliva."
“KPop Demon Hunters continued its awards-season sweep, taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. The Netflix film, now the platform’s most-watched movie ever, triumphed over Arco, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2 to clinch the top prize in the category.”
Additional analysis showed that "F1" won Best Sound, with Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, and Juan Peralta recognized for their work. "Frankenstein" also received accolades for its production design and costume design, with Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, and Kate Hawley among the winners.
Finally, awards coverage noted that the song "Golden" from "KPop Demon Hunters" also achieved recognition at the Japan Gold Disc Awards, further highlighting its international impact beyond the Oscars.
“Cassandra Kulukundis wins the Oscar for Best Casting for her work on Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’. She marks the first-ever winner in the debut category - the first new competitive category in 24 years.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.