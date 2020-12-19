Org Changes Pending For Long, Says NSUI In-Charge As She Resigns

In a major setback to the Congress, the National Students Union of India's (NSUI) national in-charge Ruchi Gupta resigned from the party on Saturday, accusing party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal of delaying the reorganisation of several units and damaging the party.

Gupta took to Twitter announcing her resignation from the party.

In the internal national office bearers WhatsApp group, Gupta said: "I have resigned. As you know important organisational changes have remained pending for very long."