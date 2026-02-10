Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla

According to The Hindu, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not sign the resolution, opting for a more restrained approach. TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stated that the party preferred a constructive and calibrative strategy, reserving the option to support such a motion if other avenues were exhausted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Opposition’s move, with spokesperson Sambit Patra calling it an attempt to undermine constitutional posts.