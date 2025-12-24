'Sat Near Train Toilets, Used Luggage to Protect from Cold': Odisha Wrestlers

In early December 2025, eighteen school athletes from Odisha, including eight girls, traveled to Uttar Pradesh for the 69th National School Games Wrestling Championship. Due to unconfirmed train tickets, they were forced to sit on the floor near the toilets for hours during both their onward and return journeys.
According to The Indian Express, the athletes and four officials departed Bhubaneswar on 6 December by Neelachal Express without confirmed tickets. Their return on 12 December by Nandankanan Express was also without confirmed seats, resulting in travel near the toilets.
A video of the athletes sitting outside the train toilet area went viral, prompting widespread criticism. Odisha’s Education Minister Nityananda stated that an inquiry would be initiated and appropriate action taken regarding the incident.
Hindustan Times noted that officials accompanying the athletes attempted to secure seats by requesting the train ticket examiner but were unsuccessful. Only after several hours were ten seats arranged at Hijli station in West Bengal for the group.
The athletes could be seen using their luggage as makeshift seats and covering themselves to protect against the cold. The area near the toilets was described as cramped, unhygienic, and poorly ventilated.
"How can the authorities expect us to perform well when they can't even ensure basic things. We had to travel in very undignified ways. The area near the toilet was stinking. We had to move with our luggage every time the train stopped at a station for people to get off or board. We couldn't concentrate on the games," said one athlete, as quoted in the report.
Outlined in another report, the School and Mass Education Department stated that tickets for the athletes and teachers were booked in a 3-tier air-conditioned coach on 20 November, but could not be confirmed despite efforts. The department maintained that the athletes were sent to ensure their participation in the national event.
According to this report, only four out of the eighteen athletes had reserved seats, while the rest traveled in general compartments. The incident has led to calls for systemic improvements in travel arrangements for student athletes.
As stated in an article, the department has requested a detailed report from the Director of Secondary Education to investigate the alleged mismanagement and prevent recurrence of such incidents.
Odisha State Karate Association’s general secretary Hari Prasad Pattanayak commented, "It is definitely an unfortunate incident. The system needs to be improved. Getting train tickets in India is very difficult, and we have to think more broadly."
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.