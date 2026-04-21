Odisha: 9.8 Lakh Voters Deleted From Electoral Rolls Post SIR

Odisha has removed approximately 9.8 lakh voters from its electoral rolls following the commencement of an elector mapping process ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of rolls. The deletions were executed by Electoral Registration Officers as part of a statewide effort to update and verify voter lists before upcoming elections. The process has led to a significant reduction in the total number of registered voters in the state.
According to The Hindu, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Odisha confirmed that the deletions were carried out since the start of the mapping process. The CEO’s office issued a communication to all Electoral Registration Officers on 18 April 2026, highlighting the scale of the deletions and the procedures followed during the process.
Concerns have emerged regarding the accuracy and fairness of the deletions as coverage revealed. A substantial number of complaints have been received by the CEO’s office, alleging wrongful deletion of names from the voter rolls. Some complaints indicate that electors who were present and eligible had their names removed, raising questions about the verification process.
The CEO’s office noted that in several instances, Booth Level Officers reportedly did not conduct field visits or proper verification before recommending deletions following reports. This has led to increased scrutiny of the procedures used and calls for corrective action to address any errors in the voter list.
“A substantial number of complaints have been received regarding wrongful deletion of names, including cases where electors were found to be present and instances where Booth Level Officers had neither conducted field visits nor carried out proper verification prior to deletion,” the CEO’s office stated in its official communication.
In response to these complaints, the CEO’s office has directed Electoral Registration Officers to review the deletions and ensure that due process is followed as details emerged. The office emphasised the importance of field verification and adherence to established protocols to prevent eligible voters from being disenfranchised.
Efforts are ongoing to address the grievances and restore names where wrongful deletions are confirmed according to officials. The CEO’s office has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral rolls and ensuring that all eligible citizens are able to exercise their right to vote.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.