Odisha: Muslim Vendor Beaten, Called 'Bangladeshi, Forced to Chant 'Jai Sri Ram'

A Muslim vendor in Odisha was confronted and threatened by a group of individuals who demanded that he chant a religious slogan. He was also branded 'Bangladeshi.' The incident is from Mayurbhanj, Odisha.
According to Siasat, in another incident, right-wing aligned mob confronted a Muslim vendor and coercing him to chant "Jai Shri Ram." The video evidence shows a man brandishing a sharp object at the vendor's face and using abusive language directed at the vendor's mother. The vendor, visibly distressed, agreed to chant the slogan as demanded by the group.
As highlighted by Siasat, similar incidents have been reported in other states, but the Odisha case stands out due to the clear video documentation and the specific targeting of a vendor in a public setting. The video has been widely shared, prompting discussions about the safety and dignity of minority communities in Odisha.
The state of Odisha is currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Mohan Charan Majhi serving as Chief Minister. Coverage revealed that the incident has raised concerns about the environment for minority vendors and the potential for further communal tensions in the state.
"A video of the incident emerged on social media platforms showing a Hindutva man brandishing a sharp wooden object onto the face of the Muslim vendor. He asked him to chant Jai Shri Ram which the vendor agrees."
In the video, the aggressor is seen using abusive language and making threats, while the vendor remains compliant under duress. Reporting indicated that such acts are not isolated, with similar patterns of harassment and forced slogans being observed in other regions as well.
Local authorities have not released an official statement regarding the incident as of 5 February 2026. Further details emerged as the video continued to circulate, with community members expressing concern for the safety of vendors and calling for action to prevent recurrence of such incidents.
