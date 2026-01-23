Odisha Man Arrested For Fake Account Threat To Jagannath Temple

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Odisha for allegedly creating a fake social media account in the name of a woman and issuing threats to bomb the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The accused, identified as Pratik Mishra, reportedly acted after his marriage proposal was rejected by the woman. Police initiated an investigation following the appearance of threatening posts targeting the temple and other locations.
According to The Observer Post, Mishra created a fake social media profile using the woman's name and photograph. From this account, he posted threats to bomb the Jagannath Temple, a shopping complex, and also issued threats against Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Member of Parliament Subhasish Khuntia. The police stated that Mishra confessed to the crime during questioning and admitted his intention was to falsely implicate the woman.
Security measures around the Jagannath Temple were immediately increased following the threats. Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh confirmed that all devotees entering the temple were being thoroughly checked. The police also began examining whether Mishra acted alone or if there were additional security risks associated with the incident.
BJD MP Subhasish Khuntia reported receiving a threatening message from an unknown number a few days prior to the arrest. The message demanded Rs 10 lakh and asked him to resign from his parliamentary post as further details emerged. The police are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of Mishra's actions and any possible accomplices.
“Devotees entering the temple are being properly checked,” said Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh, highlighting the immediate response to the threat.
Police have not released the identity of the woman whose name and photograph were used in the fake account, in accordance with privacy protocols. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of religious sites and public figures, and have urged the public to report any suspicious online activity as investigations continue.
At the time of reporting, Mishra remained in police custody. The case has prompted a review of digital security measures and highlighted the importance of verifying the authenticity of social media threats. Law enforcement agencies are working to prevent similar incidents and to protect individuals from being falsely implicated through misuse of online platforms according to official statements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.