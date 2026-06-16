Arrest for Dowry Violence in Odisha: Judicial Officer Alleges Abuse by Husband

Odisha Police have arrested the husband of a judicial officer on charges of dowry harassment and domestic violence. The arrest followed a written complaint filed by the officer, who is currently posted in Nabarangpur district. The accused, aged 34, was taken into custody from his residence in the Bapuji Nagar area of Bhubaneswar on 15 June 2026. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act. The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been disclosed by authorities.
According to Hindustan Times, the complaint alleged that the accused subjected the judicial officer to both mental and physical cruelty over a period of nearly ten months. The officer approached the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar to formally report the alleged abuse, prompting police action and the subsequent arrest.
Police officials stated that the accused was produced before the court after his arrest. Further investigation is underway, and authorities have not released additional information regarding the specific nature of the allegations, citing the ongoing inquiry.
Rising concern over dowry harassment and domestic violence has been noted in recent years. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau indicated that more than 6,100 women died in dowry-related incidents in 2023, with cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act increasing by 14% compared to the previous year.
"We have arrested the accused from his residence in the Bapuji Nagar area and produced him before the court. Further investigation is underway," Bhubaneswar Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramesh Chandra Bisoi told PTI.
Recent weeks have seen multiple dowry-related cases in Odisha. Coverage revealed that earlier this month, police in Jagatsinghpur district arrested a husband and his parents after a newly married woman allegedly died following harassment linked to dowry demands. Police registered a case of dowry death and initiated an investigation into the circumstances.
National attention has also focused on the death of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, who was found dead at her marital home in May 2026. Reporting indicated that Sharma’s family alleged sustained harassment, leading to the booking of her husband and his mother under dowry death and harassment provisions.
The Odisha case remains under investigation, with police maintaining confidentiality regarding further details as the inquiry continues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.