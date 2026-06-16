Arrest for Dowry Violence in Odisha: Judicial Officer Alleges Abuse by Husband

Odisha Police have arrested the husband of a judicial officer on charges of dowry harassment and domestic violence. The arrest followed a written complaint filed by the officer, who is currently posted in Nabarangpur district. The accused, aged 34, was taken into custody from his residence in the Bapuji Nagar area of Bhubaneswar on 15 June 2026. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act. The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not been disclosed by authorities.