COVID-19: India’s Total at 13,835, 20 Navy Personnel Test Positive

According to the Health Ministry on Friday, 17 April, India’s total number of coronavirus cases have risen to 13,835, including 11,616 active cases, 1,766 recoveries and 452 deaths.
Meanwhile, 20 Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 at a naval base in Mumbai.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that all existing visas granted to foreigners and all incoming passenger traffic into India through immigration check posts, except certain categories, will remain suspended till 3 May.
- China’s Wuhan has abruptly raised its death toll by 50 percent to a total of 3,869, admitting that many cases were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely
- The Home Ministry on Friday gave exemptions to a few more industry sectors from the purview of the lockdown, including construction in rural areas
- US coronavirus deaths have reached 32,917. The toll marks an increase of 4,491 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll so far
At Least 20 Indian Navy Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19
At least 20 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, ringing alarm bells for the military at a time when the US Navy is grappling with a surge in coronavirus cases on some of its frontline warships, according to the Hindustan Times.
