COVID-19: India’s Total at 13,835, 20 Navy Personnel Test Positive

According to the Health Ministry on Friday, 17 April, India’s total number of coronavirus cases have risen to 13,835, including 11,616 active cases, 1,766 recoveries and 452 deaths.

Meanwhile, 20 Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 at a naval base in Mumbai.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that all existing visas granted to foreigners and all incoming passenger traffic into India through immigration check posts, except certain categories, will remain suspended till 3 May.