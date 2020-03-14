Coronavirus: All Schools in Urban Maharashtra Shut Till 31 March

All schools in urban areas of Maharashtra – including government and private schools – to remain closed till 31 March. Only exams for class 10th, 12th, and University exams will be held as per schedule coronavirus.

Two persons who had returned from Dubai tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Saturday, 14 March, taking the total number of cases in India to 86.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to treat COVID-19 as a “notified disaster”.