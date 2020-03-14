Coronavirus: All Schools in Urban Maharashtra Shut Till 31 March

All schools in urban areas of Maharashtra – including government and private schools – to remain closed till 31 March. Only exams for class 10th, 12th, and University exams will be held as per schedule coronavirus.
Two persons who had returned from Dubai tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal on Saturday, 14 March, taking the total number of cases in India to 86.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to treat COVID-19 as a “notified disaster”.
- India has recorded two deaths related to coronavirus
- US President Donald Trump has declared national emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak
- According to AFP, the global death toll has crossed 5,000
- Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are among the states to have shut down schools and educational institutes till 31 March
Uttarakhand Colleges, Cinema Halls Shut Till 31 March
All cinema halls and colleges will remain closed in the state till 31 March in view of rising concerns over coronavirus. The state has also declared COVID-19 as an epidemic in the state.
All Schools in Maharashtra's Urban Areas Shut
All schools in urban areas of Maharashtra – including government and private schools – to remain closed till 31 March. Only exams for class 10th, 12th, and University exams will be held as per schedule coronavirus.
Casinos, Pubs, Other Public Places to Remain Closed in Goa
The Goa government on Saturday, 14 March, announced closure of educational institutes and public places including casinos, swimming pools and pubs in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country till 31 March.
The order will come into force from Sunday, 15 March, midnight.
Two Persons Who Returned From Dubai Test Positive
Two persons who had returned from Dubai test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal.
