'Notices Being Served to Miyas': Assam CM Sarma's Remarks on Special Revision

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has publicly stated that only Bengali-speaking Muslims, referred to as “Miyas,” are being served notices under the state’s special revision of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have alleged that this process is discriminatory and could result in the exclusion of genuine voters, particularly from minority communities, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The Election Commission’s special revision exercise in Assam has led to widespread objections and concerns about the neutrality of the process.
According to Scroll, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that notices were being served only to “Miyas” and not to Hindus or Assamese Muslims. He explained that this was intended to “keep them under pressure,” and added, “Otherwise, they will get a walkover. That is why some will get notices during SR, some for eviction, some from border police.”
As reported by Hindustan Times, opposition parties have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that fake and bulk objections were being filed to remove genuine voters, particularly targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims. The memorandum claims that many objectors listed in these objections were unaware of their involvement, and their identity details were misused.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the opposition has expressed concern that the ongoing process could result in large numbers of legitimate voters being left out of the final electoral roll. The parties have requested that bulk and illegal objections be summarily rejected and that reasonable time be granted for hearings in genuine cases.
“Such a statement is arbitrary, mala fide, and wholly unconstitutional, as it betrays predetermined intent to target a specific community and undermines the neutrality of the electoral process,” the opposition memorandum stated.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated that only Bengali-speaking Muslims are being evicted from Assam, dismissing reports of broader anti-encroachment drives. He asserted that eviction notices would be given to any Muslim immigrant residing in the hills, while also accusing the Congress of pandering to the Muslim community.
Statements from the chief minister have drawn criticism from civil society and political opponents, who argue that such remarks reinforce communal divisions and undermine the fairness of the electoral process.
Opposition parties have also alleged that booth-level officers were coerced into deleting names from the rolls as coverage revealed. The memorandum submitted by six opposition parties called for the rejection of illegal objections and for action against those responsible for tampering with the revision process.
“We are giving them trouble,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said, referring to the notices, adding, “We will do some utpaat [mischief], but within the ambit of law… we are with the poor and downtrodden, but not those who want to destroy our jati [community].”
Concerns have also been raised about the exclusion of voters affected by eviction drives, who have reportedly been prevented from submitting applications to update their residence details following reports. The opposition has demanded that these individuals be allowed to submit the necessary forms to ensure their continued inclusion in the electoral rolls.
Allegations of political interference in the revision process have surfaced, with claims that BJP office-bearers influenced officials to issue bulk objection notices as further details emerged. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on 10 February, with Assembly elections expected in March-April.
