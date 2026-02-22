Noida Residents Challenge Plan to Convert Park Into Temple in Allahabad HC

Residents of Sector 15A in Noida have filed a writ petition before the Allahabad High Court, seeking to halt the proposed conversion of Vrindavan Park, a four-decade-old community green space, into a religious site.

The petitioners allege that the move violates statutory planning norms, environmental safeguards, and principles of natural justice. They argue that the park, used by senior citizens, children, and families, is designated as public green land and cannot be repurposed without lawful reclassification, environmental impact assessment, and public consultation.